Cooling Centers Provide Relief for Vulnerable Dallas Residents

The name of the game is to stay cool during the hot summer months in Texas, which is why the City of Dallas and Reliant say they're teaming up together again for the "Beat the Heat" program.

The goal is to help vulnerable residents in West Dallas, South Dallas and Fair Park have access to cooling centers.

Tuesday at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Fish Trap Road, Dallas City Council member Omar Narvaez and Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, spoke about the importance of keeping everyone, especially the elderly and young, safe during the hot weather.

"Right now my central system is out, it just went out and the last couple of days it had been OK, but now it’s getting hotter and I am miserable, so I do come to the center every day in order to stay cool," said Charlotte Kelly, who was at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center.

She and two other friends meet up to not only stay cool but to enjoy each other's company.

“I get a chance to enjoy myself with my friends. We’re more like family," said Linda Antwine.

She's in the same boat as Kelly, she doesn't have AC at home either.

"It’s real hot, and I don’t have no fan, no anything," said Antwine

Cooling Center Locations

West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd., Dallas, TX; 214-670-6341.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX; 214-670-8418.

People also have the chance to sign up for a portable AC unit and can call the different centers for more information.

"I’m going to start praying every day, hoping I’m in the drawing to win an air conditioner and I would like a window unit I can afford to get my system fixed," said Kelly, who signed up for a raffle at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center.

Reliant said people can also call 2-1-1 or visit 211texas.org about finding programs to help those in need pay for their electricity bills during the summer.