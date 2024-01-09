Dallas

Cooler, windy weather in North Texas is taste of what's to come

A cold wind blew across North Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday, but much colder weather is forecast early next week.

By Noelle Walker

At Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, every table was open for the lunch hour on Tuesday. It seemed the cooler, windy weather kept people away.

"It's kind of slow," Andrey Martinez said about his Eloisa's Kitchen food truck. "I mean, I figure it's because of weather."

Eloisa's Kitchen was one of only a couple of food trucks parked in the food truck row at Klyde Warren Park. The kitchen staff cleaned up early to close early. If the weather forecast is right for early next week, with highs in the 20s, they might skip a few days.

"On those days, I don't know, we might not even come out, cause I mean, it will be dangerous," Martinez said. "I don't think it's worth it coming out, though, when it's cold like that."

It was a chilly day at White Rock Lake, too, with few people out walking and no one out on the choppy lake.

"I like it when it's windy because it keeps it clean," Francis Piche said about the air quality as he fed the birds. "I can feel that."

Piche was bundled in layers and a hat with ear flaps.

"The weather is changing now. It's hotter AND colder," Piche said of the North Texas weather extremes. He has a preference. "Hotter! Because when it gets cold, you know, we have to have all these extra layers every day."

