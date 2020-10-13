Cooke County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing 74-Year-Old Man

The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 74-year-old missing man.

Law enforcement officials said John William Groves was last seen at 2:00 p.m. on Monday in the 1600 Block of Northshore Lane in Valley View. He was driving a white 2006 GMC Sierra 2500 with the Texas license plate HCM8208.

Groves was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and is described as a white male who is 5' 10" and weighs 220 pounds. He has silver or gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses, a long white sleeve shirt with a bear picture, green suspenders, blue jeans, and tan shoes, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said they believe that Groves's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Groves's whereabouts should contact the Cooke County Sheriff's Office at 940-665-3471.