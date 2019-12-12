Cook Children’s Therapy Dog Diagnosed With Cancer, Begins Treatment

A therapy dog named Journey at Cook Children's Medical Center has been diagnosed with lymphoma, Cook Children's said Wednesday.

Cook Children's said in a statement on Twitter that they believe Journey's cancer was caught early and that she has already begun treatment.

Journey will not be able to visit patients during the weeks she is receiving chemotherapy, Cook Children's said. She will be available for visits with patients and staff once doctors know how she will respond in between treatments.

During her treatment weeks, Journey will wear a burgundy vest, signifying that she should not be petted or touched as a precautionary measure due to her chemotherapy. Those who see Journey are still welcome to share encouraging words with her as she continues her treatment.

Cook Children's staff said that Journey loves being at the hospital and around her people, so they will try to have her at the hospital resting in an office as much as possible.

Journey is a professionally-trained therapy dog who comforts people at Cook Children's through the "Sit Stay Play" program.

Cook Children's staff said they will post updates on their Instagram page about Journey's progress throughout her treatment.