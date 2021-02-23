Fort Worth

Cook Children's Receives Fourth Consecutive Magnet Designation for Nursing Excellence

The medical center is the first freestanding children's hospital in North Texas and 10th in the world to receive the recognition four times in a row

NBC 5 News

Cook Children's Medical Center has achieved its fourth consecutive Magnet designation from the American Nursing Credentialing Center.

According to Cook Children's, the medical center is one of only 10 freestanding children's hospitals in the world to receive this recognition four times in a row.

The Magnet Recognition Program is awarded to hospitals who provide nursing excellence and high quality patient outcomes.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

black history month 59 mins ago

Be an Ally: Support Black-Owned Businesses

Research shows Magnet hospitals have increased patient satisfaction, decreased length of hospitalizations, and lower mortality rates, and above average nurse-satisfaction and retention rates, Cook Children's said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This recognition is another example of the incredible culture of excellence at Cook Children's," Nancy Cychol, chief of hospital services and affiliate ventures at Cook Children's Medical Center, said. "Our nurses go above and beyond every day to elevate the experience for our patients, families, and staff."

Only 8% of the approximately 6,000 hospitals in the U.S. are Magnet designated, and Cook Children's is the first freestanding children's hospital in North Texas to receive its fourth consecutive designation.

Fewer than 1% of hospitals receive Magnet recognition four times in a row, Cook Children's said.

Hospitals must re-apply for the designation every four years.

Cook Children's has been recognized consistently since 2006. 

To be considered for the Magnet designation, Cook Children's said the hospital provided more than 100 examples of nursing excellence, participation from nursing staff across nearly 70 departments, and an onsite visit that occurred virtually due to COVID-19.

According to Cook Children's, evaluators were impressed with Cook Children's competitive nurse residency program, outpatient clinics, and Heart Center. 

"It's important to realize that every single example of nursing excellence provided to the ANCC was above the call of duty. These were programs, processes, and curriculum developed by nurses to move the needle on quality and safety outcomes," Cheryl Petersen, chief nursing officer at Cook Children's, said. "This is what sets Magnet® hospitals apart from other hospitals. It is acknowledgment of forward-thinking innovation, research, and high-level training. We are so proud of what our nurses continue to achieve."   

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthCook Children's Medical Centerhospitalsmagnet award
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us