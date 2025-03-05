A Fort Worth man who fled his trial and led investigators on a monthlong manhunt is headed to prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says.

According to Willis, 26-year-old Sharif Ahmad Jasmine sexually abused a child for three years, starting when the victim was 10 years old.

Willis said the victim's mother uncovered the abuse through explicit messages found between her child and Jasmine, including requests for sexually explicit photos and videos from the child. Evidence revealed Jasmine offered to pay for WIFI for the victim's phone in exchange for sexual videos and photos, Willis said. If the victim refused, Jasmine would threaten to stop paying and cut off the phone's connectivity.

The victim provided details of the abuse during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of North Texas.

Jasmine was out on bond in November 2023 when his trial was supposed to begin. That morning, officials said Jasmine cut off his ankle monitor in the courthouse parking lot and spent the next month living as a fugitive before being found and arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Department.

During trial, Willis said prosecutors presented evidence of Jasmine's history of domestic violence, including a six-month prison sentence in Missouri and a prior felony probation in Texas.

After hearing testimony from the victim, law enforcement and child advocacy experts, Jasmine was convicted by a Collin County jury. Judge Carmen Rivera-Worley sentenced Jasmine to 50 years in prison without the chance of parole.

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is not eligible for parole.

"Jasmine has a long history of abuse against women and is all too familiar with the criminal justice system," Willis said. "On the very morning of his trial, he made the cowardly decision to cut off his ankle monitor in the courthouse parking lot and run. But justice caught up with him. His guilt was clear, and so was Collin County’s determination to hunt him down and bring him to trial. The women and children in his life are safer with Jasmine behind bars."

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Alex Haynes and Charles Brazell prosecuted the case, with assistance from District Attorney Investigators Greg Bowers and Michael Owens.