Convicted bank robber accused in cross county crime spree; SWAT standoff

Dallas police say a tense standoff Thursday night ended with the arrest of a convicted bank robber accused of going on a cross-county crime spree.

Gregory Noble, 55, is in jail accused of committing a bank robbery and multiple armed carjackings in a single day.

Jett Beachum and other residents at Cypress at Trinity Groves got an unexpected front-row seat to a massive standoff Thursday at about 9 p.m.

“The entire time I was wondering what did this guy do?! To warrant such a huge thing,” said Beachum on Friday. “I don’t know if the police chase was long, but clearly it ended here and did not end in his favor.”

Dallas police released a detailed account of accusations leveled against Noble.

Police say Noble’s crime spree began when he stole a vehicle with a gun inside in the 14500 block of Dallas Parkway Dallas.

Noble, DPD says, then robbed a bank in the 14800 block of Preston Road in Dallas and stole another vehicle in the 5000 block of Lemmon Avenue.

He’s accused of approaching victims at an elementary school in the 9900 block of Webb Chapel Road where he allegedly took out a gun and fired it in the air before stealing another vehicle, police say.

Noble is accused of crashing and carjacking a woman with a child in her car in the 11800 block of Rosser Road, stealing a fifth vehicle in Farmers Branch, crashing and stealing a sixth car from a business in Coppell, and stealing a seventh car in Irving.

Throughout the day, DPD says police worked together with the FBI in tracking the crimes and their suspect using Flock license plate reader cameras.

Police spotted Noble in Dallas later in the night and initiated a traffic stop where Noble fled, said DPD in a press release.

Police then spotted him near the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and Gulden Lane.

Noble is accused of barricading himself in the vehicle, leading to the standoff.

SWAT officers closed in for an arrest just after 11 p.m.

“He had at least his head out the window, but he wasn’t coming out,” recalled Beachum. “You see six to seven SWAT guys legit coming to the window and pulling him out.”

The 55-year-old with a rap sheet dating back to 1986—now faces charges for 14 violent felonies.

Additional charges by the FBI are expected.

No injuries were reported.