Convicted 17-Year-Old Sentenced in Death of Mother Working as Uber Eats Driver

A 17-year-old pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday in the death of 31-year-old Ryan Graham Munsie, a mother working as an Uber Eats driver killed in 2021.

Zakariya Dewayne Marshall pleaded guilty in Tarrant County's 396th District Court to the January 2021 murder.

Investigators said Munsie, a mother of three who was working a side job as an Uber Eats driver, was fatally stabbed in the neck during a robbery at the Northern Cross apartments in Haltom City at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Haltom City Police detectives say the alleged plot was to steal Munsie's car at the apartment Munsie was dropping off a food delivery that night.

Marshall and another juvenile, both 14 years old at the time, were arrested days later.

Marshall was certified to be tried as an adult and sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in Ryan's murder.

The other juvenile defendant previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced as a juvenile for Aggravated Robbery, according to the Haltom City Police Department.