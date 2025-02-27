Controlled burns at Oak Point Nature Preserve renews prairie land, provides training for wildfire firefighters

North Texas firefighters spent Thursday morning conducting controlled burns at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in East Plano.

The goal is to weed out invasive species, renew the Blackland Prairie and protect it against wildfires.

Plano Fire-Rescue had to wait several weeks for the right temperature, humidity and wind to carry out the prescribed fires.

Firefighters from Plano, McKinney and Carrollton participated in the effort covering 10 acres of the preserve.

“The goal of putting fire on the ground is to control invasive species, lessen the potential for catastrophic wildfire and we want to open this up to a more natural prairie-like atmosphere,” said retired Plano Fire Capt. Michael Covey, who was brought on as a contractor. “You can take your finger and run it through a candle and not get burned but if you go slow, it’ll burn. So, we need to try to run it through here slow enough to consume what’s here without damaging what we want to save.”

The controlled burns are also serving as a training ground to help prepare wildland firefighters in the event they are needed anywhere in the state.

While winter and summer pose a higher risk for wildfires, drought conditions linger in the state.

“We’re utilizing this as a training platform for local department wildfire teams,” said Covey. “We’re using the same strategy and tactics and tools you would use in a wildfire scenario in a little bit more controlled environment.”

Covey says some of the invasive species these burns help control include cedars and King Ranch bluestem.

When it comes to better protecting individual homes, especially those in rural areas, Covey advises, “Keep your flammable fuels, your leaf buildup, your grass clippings, flammable trees away from your house. Give us some defensible space, whether you’re in town or out of town. You have to do your part to help us protect your property.”

Firefighters anticipate nutrients will be released in the scorched ground, leading to new vegetation and green fields in a matter of weeks.