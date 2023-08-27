Continued air conditioning repairs keep Plano West High School closed on Monday

Students will stay home Monday as repairs continue to the air conditioning system at Plano West High School.

Plano ISD said in a statement to families weekend HVAC repairs improved some areas, but the overall system “is not fully functional."

The school for more than 2700 juniors and seniors did not hold class on Friday either.

Christina Richards told NBC 5 that her 11th-grade student shared how uncomfortable classrooms were earlier in the week.

“He said his face was dripping with sweat in one of his classes, so I was concerned,” Richards said.

Those concerns extend across North Texas school districts holding classes during record-setting August heat.

And the discomfort starts well before students enter warm buildings.

Grace Ancar drives children in Dallas ISD, where buses have air conditioning. However, she says when many buses start up in the afternoon the heat hits like a wave.

“We’ve had children get on and say ‘This bus is hot’,” Ancar said.

Dallas ISD says its buses haven’t been able to cool to desired levels in the first two weeks of school, urging families to send water bottles with their students to aid in hydration.

Even with temps retreating to the middle 90s the next few days, another stretch of 100-plus temperatures is expected when students return to class from the Labor Day holiday.

On Sunday, Plano West families just waited for cool air to return for students and teachers.

“We’ll support them being out another day and hope they can be back on Tuesday,” Richards said.