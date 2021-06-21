Contest for Best Senior Dancer in Dallas Moves Into Finale

The search for the best senior dancer in Dallas comes to an end Tuesday when the final four compete before judges in a live performance at Klyde Warren Park.

"I think I'm gonna go with 'More Bounce to the Ounce.' It's a good old-school funk song, and it's got a good beat to it and you can move your body well to it. So, I'm gonna go with that song, yeah," said a competitor who goes by the name Pappa Phunk.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He wouldn't let us use his real name, but the man from Plano was one of 50 who submitted videos for The Senior Source Diamond Dance-Off. The nonprofit, which serves as a resource for seniors and caregivers, launched the first-of-its-kind virtual contest back in April to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

"At any age, you can have fun. You can dance. You can smile, and we really wanted to celebrate seniors. Seniors are like diamonds. They are resilient strong and multi-faceted," said Stacey Malcolmson, President and CEO of The Senior Source.

Dancers could submit home videos in one four categories: solo dance, partner or duo dance, group dance and generations dance. At least one of the dancers had to be at least 60 and from Dallas or Collin counties. The bracket-style competition included online voting that determined the dancers who will compete for the title.

The four finalists will face off for the crown title from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Muse Family Performance Pavilion in downtown Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park. The public is invited to the free event to cheer on the dancers or pick up a new move.

The finalists are:

• Pappa Phunk -- solo break dancer.

• Texas Cool Line Dancers -- retired Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

• The Helms - You’re Still The One -- high school sweethearts married for over 55 years.

• Sydney Portilla-Diggs - Grandma Can’t Dance! -- grandma shows up her granddaughters.

Judges, including Vivian Kwarm from Texas Today on NBC 5, will choose which will win The Diamond Dance-Off Crown Title, but all who swirl, step, pop and lock or bounce to the ounce have already shown us what victory over aging looks like.

"Age is just a number, and you should always stay young in your mind. Your thoughts become your reality. So just stay young for the rest of your life," Pappa Phunk smiled.