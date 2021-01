A construction worker was killed in Frisco when he was struck by a skid-steer loader Thursday morning.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Placido Junior Resendiz Gomez, of Grand Prairie, was working at a site on the 10500 block of Big Horn Trail when he was hit by the heavy loader.

Frisco police said there was no sign of foul play and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.