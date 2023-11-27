Construction worker critically injured after falling through manhole

A construction worker is fighting for his life after falling into a manhole.

The Frisco Fire Department says the man was working around a manhole near Main Street and FM 423 on Monday around 3 p.m. They say the worker lost his balance and fell about 25 feet to the bottom.

Frisco Fire's special operations team responded and hoisted the man out.

"From the time that the rescue checked out on scene to the time that they pulled him out of the hole was approximately 26 minutes so they did an outstanding job getting him out of there," said Dep. Chief Shannon Brinton with the Frisco Fire Department.

The construction worker was flown to a Plano hospital in critical condition.