Construction will cause Dallas traffic delays this month

A major ramp in Dallas will be closed for a few weeks, causing delays in Dallas during June.

The westbound Interstate 30 (I-30) off-ramp to southbound Interstate 45 (I-45) will be closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, and will remain closed through early July as part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project.

Detour signs are in place. Traffic is being directed from westbound I-30 traffic to northbound US 75 to Exit 1A towards Hall Street/Lemmon Avenue. Drivers then make a U-turn to access southbound I-45.

Significant delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times. It is best to plan ahead or use an alternate route.

Wednesday, June 4, was the first morning rush hour since the closure went into effect, and it was already causing delays.