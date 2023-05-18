Construction on Texas A&M-Fort Worth Law and Education Building to Begin in June

Texas A&M University says they'll start construction of Fort Worth's new Law and Education Building next month.

The university's board of regents unanimously gave the go-ahead to begin building the proposed eight-story, $150 million Law and Education Building in June.

The building is one of three high rises being planned by the university and will anchor a downtown teaching and research campus.

Texas A&M said in January that the Law and Education Building is expected to be completed in 2025 and will be financed with bonds backed by the Permanent University Fund and other unnamed sources. The other two facilities planned for TAMU's downtown campus, the Research and Innovation building and the Gateway conference center and offices, will be financed with city-issued bonds secured by leases to the A&M System and private sector development firms.

"Our goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation's fastest-growing cities and throughout North Texas," said Chancellor John Sharp. "This is a game changer for everyone involved."

The Law and Education Building will become the new home to Texas A&M's School of Law and will also house courses in engineering, health care, nursing and other subjects offered by Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Health, and Tarleton State University.

The campus is expected to occupy about four city blocks on the southeast side, near the Fort Worth Water Gardens and the convention center and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Additional renderings of what the building may look like can be seen here: https://www.tamus.edu/fort-worth/