Construction on Commerce St. in Deep Ellum causing disruptions, businesses say

Businesses in Deep Ellum on Commerce Street said they've noticed a dip in customers as city construction continues.

Business owners in Deep Ellum believe road construction continues to impact their bottom line. The city of Dallas is making repairs along Commerce Street, but the sight of the construction is overshadowing the area.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It's hard not to notice the barricades, equipment and construction taking up half of Commerce St. in Deep Ellum for several blocks.

A server from Gus' Fried Chicken said they've noticed the impact regarding parking, traffic and minor inconveniences due to the construction.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Two days ago they told us they had to cut off our water supply, and that actually had us shut down for half the day, just inconveniences like that," explained Tinashe Chisango who said they received the notice the same day.

Down the street, closer to Good Latimer Expressway, Cane Rosso said people are still coming in for pizza, but they have noticed a dip in customers.

They're bracing for when the construction moves to their side of the road.

"Right now it's on the other side of the street, but soon enough it's going to be on this side of the street, and it's going to effect us a lot more I think, we're going to see even less foot traffic," said Hunter Harrison, general manager of Cane Rosso.

Many businesses are worried people think establishments are closed, since the street looks somewhat inaccessible.

There are signs letting people know businesses are open, but those who work in the area believe the sight of the construction sends a different message.

In the fall of 2024, the city began construction of improving storm water drains, the street and sidewalks.

"It's been about six months [since the construction started] and we're trying our best," said Chisango about dealing with the construction.

