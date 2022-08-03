Construction of 235-Acre Retail, Business Development Approved in Mesquite

Mesquite has approved a 235-acre development creating approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and about 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.

City officials anticipate breaking ground on the development in early 2024.

"Our team is extremely excited about the opportunity to work in the City of Mesquite. We see such potential for this area as one of the premier industrial/business park in Mesquite along Interstate 20 in Dallas County," said Sergio Izquierdo, of 42 Real Estate.

The retail and industrial developments, said Mesquite, will feature a modern design with high-quality building materials and be surrounded by 3,900 new homes in the highly desired area of Solterra.

These sites will also encompass the redevelopment of a major roadway, new sewer and water connections, and add jobs to the area for new residents.

The city said the location includes aspects like highway visibility and accessibility to 1,500 miles of interstate connecting Mesquite to Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta, Georgia; and Columbia, South Carolina.

"Mesquite is excited to welcome this promising development and I'm looking forward to working with this developer who has a commitment to high-quality construction. This project is full of potential that will benefit the entire community," said City of Mesquite's City Manager Cliff Keheley.