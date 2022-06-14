Construction Manufacturer Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Irving

Construction Manufacturer Caterpillar is moving its headquarters to Irving, the company announced Tuesday.

Previously headquartered in a suburb of Chicago, the company currently has about 120 workers in Irving as part of its local workforce, according to our partner at the Dallas Morning News.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar and CEO said.

The company will specifically be headquartered at Williams Square in Irving, inside its west tower.

“We are excited to consolidate the Electric Power leadership and support teams together in Irving, Texas,” said Jason Kaiser, Caterpillar’s Electric Power Division Vice President. “Our new office in Williams Square will play an integral role in supporting Caterpillar’s long-term strategic goal to remain a leader in our industry. This location is home to a highly-skilled workforce and provides global access to our customers and dealers with centralized proximity to DFW and Love Field airports.”

A Fortune 100 company, Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

The company will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year.