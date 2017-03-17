Construction, Events Affect North Texas Traffic Into Weekend

Dallas

The Horseshoe Project will open another new roadway section this weekend.

Eastbound Interstate 30 between Beckley Avenue and Riverfront Boulevard will undergo a traffic shift and the new ramp from eastbound I-30 to southbound Interstate 35E ramp opens.

New signage will be installed to help guide drivers through the new configuration.

On Sunday, there will be several street closures for the Rock ‘N” Roll Dallas Half Marathon.

• Young Street closed from South Houston Street to South Pearl Expressway

• Canton Street closed from South Pearl Expressway to Exposition Avenue

• Elm Street closed from Exposition Avenue to I-35 ramp

• Eastbound Singleton Boulevard closed from North Beckley Avenue to Sylvan Avenue

• Nortbound Sylvan Avenue closed from Singleton Boulevard to Fort Worth Avenue

• Northbound North Tyler Street closed from Colorado Boulevard to West Davis Street

• Westbound West Davis Street closed from North Tyler Street to North Madison Avenue

• North Madison Avenue closed from West Davis Street to West 8th Street

• West 8th Street closed from North Madison Avenue to Zang Boulevard

• Northbound North Zang Boulevard closed from West 7th Street to North Crawford Street

• Houston Street Viaduct closed from Houston Street Viaduct off ramp to South Houston Street

Closures begin at 7 a.m., with most roads reopening by 12:45 p.m.

Denton

North Texas Boulevard and the northbound I-35E frontage road are closed until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The construction is needed to complete the intersection and open additional lanes over the North Texas Boulevard Bridge. Work should be complete by the end of the month.