Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson to Make Announcement About Her Future

Longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) is hosting a press conference on Saturday to provide an update about her future.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the prospect that Johnson, 85, will soon announce her retirement has Dallas politicos maneuvering to get in position to replace her in Congress.

Johnson has scheduled a news conference at the Kirkwood Temple CME Church in Oak Cliff at noon. According to a statement released by Johnson's office, the congresswoman will make an "important announcement" at the event.

Though the speculation is that she will retire as representative for the 30th Congressional District, no one can rule out that she’ll announce she’s running for another term, the Dallas Morning News reported. Neither her office nor Johnson herself is has provided any additional information about the subject of Saturday's press conference.

