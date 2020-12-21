DallasNews.com

Congress Reaches Deal on Stimulus Bill to Bring Back More Than 32,000 Furloughed Airline Workers

American Airlines would be able to bring back 17,500 workers who have been temporarily laid off since Oct. 1, and Southwest would be able to end concession talks with union employees

Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

Airlines could bring back more than 30,000 furloughed workers as part of the sweeping $900 billion economic stimulus bill that Congress leaders agreed to Sunday, including 17,500 workers at Fort Worth-based American Airlines.

After wrangling over a stimulus package for months that includes direct payments to Americans and increased relief for small businesses, the air travel industry was able to secure another $15 billion in aid to airlines that would bring back workers, guarantee pay and delay talk of payroll cutbacks until at least the end of March.

The bill is still waiting on a final vote and signature from President Donald Trump, but key Democrat and Republican leaders in both chambers endorsed the compromise.

