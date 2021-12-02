Condition Improving for Wife of Euless Police Detective Killed in Lake Worth Crash

The wife of Euless Police Det. Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes, who was hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash with a suspected drunk driver Saturday, is improving in the hospital, according to the Chief of the Euless Police Department.

Cervantes' wife has not yet regained consciousness since the crash, but her condition has been upgraded from critical to stable, according to Euless Chief Mike Brown. He said she is expected to make a full recovery.

The couple's two sons, who were in the car at the time of the crash, are both with family members, Brown said. They are aware that their father was killed.

Brown told reporters on Thursday that he will make sure the Cervantes' boys know exactly who their father was.

"An old guy like me would like to have a son just like him. Just the kind of guy that came every day with a true heart for service for his fellow man, a person who I don’t think ever met a stranger, and if you were a stranger you weren’t for long," Brown said. "He would go out of his way to make sure that he knew you, connected with you on some level, just a great guy. If you were a kid you’re very fortunate to have a dad like him."

The crash happened at about 1:33 p.m. at the intersection of Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail in Lake Worth, Euless police said.

Police said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler, identified as 26-year-old Dylan Molina, ran a red light and struck a Chevy Impala driven by Cervantes.

Police said Molina was charged with intoxication manslaughter, accident involving death and three counts of intoxication assault. His bond was set Monday at $300,000.

Cervantes served the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years, prior to which he worked eight years for the El Paso Police Department.