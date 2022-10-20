Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished

Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project.

The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and other dignitaries will tour the construction site at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The five-acre park is being built between Ewing and Marsalis avenues, directly in front of the Dallas Zoo, and is scheduled to open in early 2024.

The concept of the park is that it should serve as both a figurative and literal bridge between portions of Oak Cliff that were divided when the highway was first built in the 1950s.

Klyde Warren Park, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, was built in the same manner. It sits on a concrete deck above the Woodall Rodgers Freeway, and it functions as a connector between Downtown and Uptown Dallas.