Concrete Recycling Center Proposed in McKinney Tabled for 2 Weeks

A proposal to create a concrete recycling center in McKinney was tabled at Monday’s city council meeting.

More than 100 people attended the meeting and more than two dozen spoke during the public comment portion.

Almost all opposed the proposal which includes a cement recycling center east of CR 317 and south of FM 546.

Located just south of the proposed site, is Fairview Soccer Park, home to the Ayses Soccer Club which includes hundreds of young athletes.

“No matter what you do, no matter how many precautions you put in place, it will not be safe,” one mom said.

The Heard Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary, located about a mile away, opposes the proposal, too.

“This has truly been untouched by human hands and we want to keep it that way,” Heard’s executive director Sy Shahid said.

Most in Monday's crowd had similar concerns like the dust, pollution, traffic and noise they say a concrete recycling center would bring.

But representatives for the company requesting it, North Texas Natural Select Materials, insisted the center would be safe.

“The goal here is to have a relatively small operation. The concrete recycling machine is… less than a half an acre in size,” said attorney Bob Roeder, the applicant on behalf of North Texas Natural Select Materials.

North Texas Natural Select Materials has not returned NBC 5’s request for comment.

The matter was tabled so at least one council member could gather more details about the proposal. Most members said they were in favor of the item.

A supermajority of council members, or six out of seven members, were required to approve the zoning component of the request because the city said it received valid written protests from property owners representing at least 20% of the area within 200 feet of the proposed zoning.

McKinney’s city council is expected to take up the matter at its next meeting in two weeks.