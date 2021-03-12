Dallas

Concorde Career College Helps Dallas Residents Register for COVID-19 Vaccine

The registration event will occur at 12606 Greenville Avenue in Dallas on Saturday

covid vaccine site Virginia

Concorde Career College is conducting a COVID-19 vaccine registration event to help Dallas area residents, especially those in underserved communities.

According to Concorde Career College, volunteers, including Concorde staff and students, will help people navigate the registration process. 

It will be a drive-through and walk-up event, Concorde Career College said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 3 hours ago

Fort Worth Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Boy

During the event, volunteers will take visitors' information and help them register for the vaccine.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The event will occur at 12606 Greenville Avenue in Dallas on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This article tagged under:

DallasCOVID-19vaccinevaccine registrationconcorde career college
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us