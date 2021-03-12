Concorde Career College Helps Dallas Residents Register for COVID-19 Vaccine

Concorde Career College is conducting a COVID-19 vaccine registration event to help Dallas area residents, especially those in underserved communities.
According to Concorde Career College, volunteers, including Concorde staff and students, will help people navigate the registration process.
It will be a drive-through and walk-up event, Concorde Career College said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
During the event, volunteers will take visitors' information and help them register for the vaccine.
The event will occur at 12606 Greenville Avenue in Dallas on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.