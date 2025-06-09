Metrocrest Services in Carrollton is the recipient of an upcoming benefit concert they hope will hit all the right notes. It features the Houston-based band Blue October.

"We're excited that there's a benefit concert that will help Metrocrest Services make sure this pantry is fully stocked," Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks said. "Blue October is the band, an iconic band, and one of our board members Aaron Augustine of Allstate Insurance is the underwriter for that, and all funds go to make sure we can continue to keep the food pantry full."

Eubanks said since January, Metrocrest Services has seen a 14% increase in need.

"A lot of changes in the world right now. You're seeing a lot of federal funding cuts affecting low-income families," Eubanks said. "We're seeing economic uncertainty affecting jobs. There's more layoffs, so we're seeing more people come through."

People like Norma Solis, who started using Metrocrest Services food pantry after she lost her job during the pandemic, and then kept using it as she battled cancer.

"I never thought I would be in this situation," Solis said. "Whenever it's a need, they're there for support because I've had the support here."

"It's a struggle right now in our society when it comes to funding nonprofits," Eubanks said. "The Blue October concert and the funds raised from that concert will absolutely make sure we always have full shelves here in the pantry, and not just shelves of any food, but healthy food."

The Blue October charity fundraiser is Friday, June 20, at the House of Blues in Dallas. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Ticket information can be found online.