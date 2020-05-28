Concerned Citizens in Dallas Stand United With Protesters in Minneapolis Over George Floyd’s Death

Dallas Police Department headquarters is nearly 1,000 miles away from where George Floyd died after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. But the message from protesters is the same.

"We want to stand in solidarity that we have to call it what it is and it's murder and that we're calling for the arrest of the officer that committed the crime against this innocent black man," community organizer Shenita Cleveland said.

Cleveland, who calls herself a representative of justice, brought this group together hoping the message reaches inside DPD to police Chief Renee Hall and to Minneapolis.

"The importance of what we are doing tonight is to add voices to what is happening in Minneapolis,” Cleveland said. “We cannot be on the front line but we can do our part where we are and so that is what this is all about."

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall spoke earlier Thursday saying the department supports peaceful protests and agrees with some of their messages.

"We stand tall with chief Arradondo's decision to terminate,” Chief Hall said during an earlier news conference. “We all condemn their actions. It's inexcusable and we acknowledge it and we make sure that within our own agencies have the right training and education and community partnerships to ensure these things don't happen moving forward."

Praying for change also brought out Dallas faith leaders.

"God it is you who have given us breath and yet once again people who are in power have violently and unjustly taken that breath," Lead pastor of Greenville Oaks Church of Christ Collin Packer said during a prayer gathering of Dallas faith leaders.

The group of about 15 pastors gathered at Botham Jean's church. He was a young black man murdered by a Dallas police officer. The pastors said they too want justice for Floyd.

"We want to send the message that the way this young man was treated, he was treated like he's not even human,” Dallas West Church of Christ Pastor Sammie Berry said. “You would never treat another human the way I saw him being treated on that video. It's just not right."

They all stand united in Dallas hoping for justice in Minneapolis.

"We are standing in solidarity because more voices bring more change," Cleveland said.