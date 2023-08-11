Como to host community school event before Fort Worth ISD returns for '23-'24 school year

Organizations are preparing to host back-to-school events this weekend as Fort Worth ISD returns to school on Monday.

One event kicks off Saturday morning from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Como Community Center in Fort Worth. It includes free backpacks and supplies, vaccines, and other activities for students and families. The event is hosted by Como Lions Heart, a non-profit that supports the center and other programs.

Carol Brown, executive director of Como Lions Heart, said the event will also include free braids and haircuts for children.

“In order to get these services, families will have to through and visit three courses,” Brown said. “We’re going to have one on problem-solving. We’re going to have one on conflict resolution. For the older kids, we’re going to have one for applying for FASFA.”

Brown said the purpose of the courses is to provide families with skills as they prepare for a new school year, not just supplies.

“We want to make sure our kids are ready to go back, and they’re ready to be productive at school. So if we teach them problem-solving, if we teach them conflict resolution then they kind of get a little bit of what needs to happen,” she said.

Daysha Robinson of Fort Worth is helping with braids for free. Robinson said she spent a lot of time at the original Como Community Center building as a child, and this is her way of giving back.

“I personally just love people. And I love kids. Just so happy,” Robinson said. “I love the outcome. When I do your hair, you come in and your hair is finished…you love it, that just brings joy. It’s the experience for me, really.”

District 6 Councilman Jared Williams said the event is meant to foster support and camaraderie for Fort Worth residents as they begin a new school year.

“It shows the resiliency that’s deep within the heart of the community. I’m so proud of all the Como community leaders that organized this event,” Councilman Williams said. “It’s so incredible to see the legacy of Como being, continuing to be built in big ways and events like this.”

Como Community Center is located at 4660 Horne Street in Fort Worth.