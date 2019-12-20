Como Neighborhood Gets $12 Million Community Center

The finishing touches are being completed on a new $12 million community center in the Como neighborhood of west Fort Worth.

The new building sits on top of a hill, like a beacon inviting all to come.

We got to see inside the new 25,000-square-foot multipurpose center this week. The facility boasts rooms for community events, educational programs and dance, a full commercial and demonstration kitchen, library/tutoring room, administrative offices, a lounge with trophy cases, a teen game room with pool table, a senior center and garden, full-court gymnasium, fitness center, a playground and 6,000 square feet of covered outdoor space.

Even with all the new, the city and design firm HKS also made sure to pay tribute to the past.

For instance, the lobby has artwork of a lion, a nod to the old Como High School. It closed years ago, yet remains a touch point for neighbors.

NBC 5 News

"We wanted to find a way to integrate that into the identity of the new community center and bring their history with them," said designer Douglas Mullen, as he talked about the artwork. "So, this is actually an art piece we worked with a local vendor to create out of acoustic panels. and the panels are actually made out of recycled water bottles."

Voters approved the center in a 2014 bond program. Public meetings with the community followed in 2015.

HKS started on the design three years ago.

Construction started in 2018, and now a year later, community stakeholders get a sneak peak at the new Como Community Center on Friday, Dec. 20.

The official grand opening will be in February.