Community Shows Support for Frisco Woman Attacked While Running

A neighborhood is showing their support for a jogger who was attacked in a West Frisco neighborhood this week.

A 54-year old woman was attacked while running in the The Trails neighborhood at the intersection of The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive around 6:20 a.m. Monday, Frisco police said.

Police said she told them she tried to pass a man dressed in all black who was walking on the sidewalk. She said as she passed him, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The woman fended the man off and went to a nearby house to seek help, police said. She sustained minor injuries.

Now, her community is reminding her that she's not alone.

In just the last 24 hours, the Frisco Running Club and several other local triathlon clubs have hosted social runs with as many as 80 people running together in solidarity. A run was held Wednesday morning and night, with guidance from the police.

"It's been really scary to know that it's happened in my neighborhood. I'm definitely never going to run alone again. And I've been looking into buying something for protection," said Kathy Dan, a friend of the victim.

The groups also hosted a safety meeting Wednesday night with Frisco police.

All of this organizers say is an effort to be proactive for their well being and to show their support for the victim.

"I think the biggest thing is that we do stand together and being a part of this running group as a family. We made sure that we had a police escort this morning, knowing that we are safe and that we trust each other and that we have each other's back," said Kelsey Miller during the run on Wednesday morning.

Runners said they want to prove to any criminals out there that the bad guys don't "run" the town -- the runners do.

"To show those predators out here that we aren't going to be shaken. We're going to run on our streets," said Marsia Foster.

The Frisco Running Club is also sharing some words from the victim, saying that she's overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support and that she's not letting the attack ruin her love for running.

There's also a public, self-defense class being organized by a local tactical gear shop, 5-11 Tactical in Frisco, at 6 p.m. on Friday.