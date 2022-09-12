Community Rallies for Injured Troup ISD Football Player

A small east Texas community decided to “go blue” with colored attire and a positive spirit for a Troup High School football player who was severely injured during a homecoming game Friday night.

The support for Cooper Reid was seen Saturday night on the very field where he was injured. The Troup High School varsity football player suffered a severe head injury on Friday night at the homecoming game.

Sources close to Reid’s family said Reid has been in the hospital ever since. While he fights to recover, the small town of Troup fights alongside him with their "go blue" campaign. School leaders even made the decision to cancel the homecoming dance and hold a vigil instead.

“Cooper’s condition, we just felt like it was an evening better spent praying for Cooper and his family and his recovery,” said Tammy Jones, Troup ISD Superintendent.

On social media, an outpouring of prayers and well wishes came from a community that looks out for one another.

While the extent of his injuries is unknown, NBC 5 sister station KETK in Tyler reported Reid is in stable condition and scans of his brain point to improvement.