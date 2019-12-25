Community Rallies Around Forney Family After Christmas Fire Destroys Home

A Forney family of four lost their home and everything in it when a fire broke out late Christmas Eve.

Kristin and Phillip McIntyre say they were hosting a house full of family when they smelled smoke.

They managed to get all 13 people outside safely, but the flames engulfed their home before help could arrive.

Aside from a few presents they managed to save from under the tree, the family left with nothing but the pajamas they were wearing.

Hours later, Constable Jason Johnson and his deputies were loading up three patrol units with the bags, boxes and stacks of cash and gift cards neighbors had dropped off throughout the day.

“It’s an overwhelming joy. It’s like a giant hug when somebody is in need. It doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter whether you live on the north side or south side of the train tracks. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. People step up,” said Constable Johnson.

Kristin McIntyre says though her family has called Forney home for 11 years, she’d never met many of the people who stepped up to help.

Though she doesn’t know when or how they’ll begin to rebuild, she said the support has done more than filled immediate needs. It’s reminded them they’re not alone.

“Although we don’t have a house, we definitely were rewarded a Christmas this year,” said McIntyre.

In addition, a GoFundMe had raised nearly $2,000 by Christmas night.