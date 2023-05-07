Community Prayer Service Held for Victims and Survivors of Allen Shooting

Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen can hold more than 2,400 people in its sanctuary. It was full Sunday night as people gathered for a community prayer service following Saturday's deadly mass shooting at the nearby Allen Premium Outlet Mall that killed eight and injured another seven.

"We're here to mourn together as a community and pray together," a pastor said as the service started. "For God to comfort us."

"We are saddened and shocked by yesterday's tragic shooting," Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said. "We offer our sincere sympathy to the victims and their families. We are praying for you and we share in your grief."

Among those in the crowd; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). None of them spoke during the service.

A couple of people in the crowd did speak out during the service and were escorted out. A few brought signs that read 'Enough is Enough' to silently voice their opinions.

"I've longed for the words. I've longed for the phrase. I've longed for the sentence that would fix it," Cottonwood Creek Church Pastor John Mark Caton said. "God, we trust that You...comfort all who mourn."

"I think prayer is going to be what we need to go forward. Allen is going to heal," Allen Mayor-elect Blaine Brooks said. "You know, we're a very small town that takes care of each other and I appreciate all the people that have come in to try and help us out."

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.