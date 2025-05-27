Community mourns Mineral Wells HS senior killed in crash before graduation

The Mineral Wells community is coming together for three high school seniors involved in a devastating crash in Hood County this weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Jose Hernandez died in the wreck, and the two other teens in the car are facing a lengthy recovery.

NBC 5 spoke with friends of the victims who are now stepping up to show them support.

The line to get into Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mineral Wells reached into the parking lot on Monday night, as hundreds in the community leaned on each other in the wake of a tragedy.

“Representing a life of a friend,” said Dale Flores, a Mineral Wells High School senior.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that on Friday night, Mineral Wells High School students Korbin Williams, George Velasquez and Jose Hernandez were driving on FM 4 in Hood County.

Officials said Williams lost control of the truck going around a curve and crossed the center line, crashing into another car.

Williams and Velasquez were hospitalized, and Hernandez died of his injuries.

“I didn’t believe it, I didn’t believe it,” said Flores. “It couldn’t have been possible, we’re about to graduate in a week.”

Friends of the victims said news of the crash was a gut punch.

They told NBC 5 Hernandez was a bright light for their graduating class.

“He was a loving person,” said Flores. “A very special person, unique, a special person.”

They also knew they had to help.

Students organized a cookout fundraiser, selling plates of food to raise money for Hernandez’s family and the recovery of the two other victims.

In a ceremony inside the church, loved ones took a moment to mourn the loss of a friend and neighbor.

“It’s not going to be enough to recover from his loss,” said Flores. “It’s unimaginable.”

Those close to the victims said Monday night was about more than money—it was a show of strength for three families just starting to heal.

“Our community, friends, have helped out in this enormously, they came out, done all this,” said Flores. “And it’s just for all three of them: Jose, George and Korbin.”

The Hernandez family is also raising money for Jose’s funeral costs through an online fundraiser.