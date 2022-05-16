Community Meeting Monday Night Amid Investigation Into Possible Hate Crimes

A community meeting is planned Monday night as Dallas police investigate three shootings at Asian-owned businesses as possibly connected and motivated by hate.

The Korean community in North Texas will host an update on the investigation during a safety meeting set for 6:30 p.m. at the Korean Cultural Center of Dallas at 11500 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday that three shootings at Asian-owned businesses may be connected. The most recent happening Wednesday in the heart of Koreatown in the Asian Trade District neighborhood in Northwest Dallas.

Police said a gunman walked into Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane and shot three women. Friends Monday said the women have been released from hospitals and are recovering.

On the other side of the city another shooting happened the day before, May 10, at the China Wok Restaurant at 4849 Sunnyvale Street near Loop 12 Ledbetter in East Oak Cliff.

Bullet holes outside and inside mark where gunfire penetrated the building. Three people were in the back part of the business but were not injured.

Employees at the restaurant declined to be interviewed Monday but customers and neighbors condemned the violence.

“It's no fun man and it's real painful,” said neighbor Chris Hill, who was a victim of gunfire last summer. He was shot in the knee and the torso.

Hill said he is angry that someone came to the area, evidently targeting Asian people.

“It’s such a shame that some people out here hate enough to commit heinous crimes and violence toward one another,” Hill said. “We’re all in the same country. We’re all in the same boat, no matter what race, color we are.”

Customers said they like the people and the food at China Wok.

“I think it has to do with all the issues going around the world, everybody panicking and it's wrong,” said customer Elvin Crayton.

Neighbor Jolina Hill, who is not related to Chris Hill, said she wants the see the perpetrator arrested.

“It makes me upset they come here to disrespect the people and that's not right at all. They need justice too, you know,” she said.

Police said a third incident occurred April 2 when someone drove by another Asian-owned business in the same block at the hair salon and fired several shots.

Witnesses have described the same type of vehicle at all three shootings: a dark red or maroon minivan.

Surveillance photos of the alleged shooter and pictures of the vehicle were not sufficient to help capture the person as of Monday.

A Dallas police sky-tower was posted at the hair salon to boost security.

“It should be concerning to every community, every ethnic group because you’re talking about people’s safety,” said John Jun with the Korean American Coalition DFW Chapter.

Jun said he spoke with one of the Royal Lane victims who was released from the hospital. She planned to attend the community meeting Monday night, but she wants her identity concealed because she is fearful that the shooter has not been arrested and may return.

“She feels that it is important to at least let the public be aware of the situation because it happened in Korean town but it could happen anywhere,” Jun said.

Security was added to other Asian business areas and churches in North Texas.