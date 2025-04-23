Community leaders, teens call for intervention, prevention programs in wake of Wilmer-Hutchins shooting

Just over a week after a shooting that injured five teens, students will return to the classroom at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Wednesday.

As they prepare, the community is grappling with how to stop the violence, they say, that is plaguing teens.

While district officials met at the school late Tuesday to answer parents’ questions and ease concerns, Team Black Males Winning organized a listening session across town.

“We cannot continually have the reactions of young, especially young black men… You see what happened in Lewisville; that was their own grandparents. You see what happened at Hutch, so we need to put conflict resolution on the top of the totem pole, and we're going to put that out there to them,” said founder Bruce Carter.

At the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, a group of mostly grassroots leaders and political candidates called for more funding for intervention and prevention programs.

Among other solutions, they discussed directing kids away from music and videos that normalize violence.

The few teens present were asked to stand. All but two said they knew someone killed by gun violence.

Sophomore Charles Hines buried his 15-year-old friend just this week.

He recently transferred to Lancaster High School after a shooting near South Oak Cliff late last year.

“I’m just real quiet. I don't really talk to people and stay to myself and go to my classes. That’s how I get my work done, because that's how I’m going to make it out of school in order to go to college,” said Hines.

“I don’t think any of these kids right now are ever telling us the truth about what they’re feeling or thinking, and that’s part of the problem. They tell us they’re ok when they’re not OK, or they don’t know how to think or what to think,” said Legacy Elite Track Coach AP.

The coach said multiple of his athletes attend Wilmer-Hutchins.

He attended Tuesday’s meeting to be part of the conversation that he believes will lead to solutions.

“It’s one thing to have the resources, but to know where to put the resources is another. And it’s one thing to know where to put the resources but not how to get the resources, so where do we bridge the gap?” he said.

When students return to Wilmer-Hutchins on Wednesday, Dallas ISD said additional staff will be on hand.