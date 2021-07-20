Community ISD announced its next superintendent Monday.

The district's board of trustees said Dr. Tonya Knowlton is the "lone finalist" for the superintendent position in a special meeting.

Knowlton, currently a superintendent of Lexington ISD in Central Texas, spent the majority of her career in education in East Texas, where she served as a teacher, principal, adjunct professor and superintendent until moving to Lexington ISD in 2017.

"Our board is excited to welcome Dr. Knowlton to our community,” said Randy McCuistion, the board president. "After an diligent process, our trustees became convinced that Dr. Knowlton is the most qualified choice to lead our rapidly growing district, and that she will carry us to the next level of success for all our students.”

Knowlton was the top choice out of 54 candidates after a search lasting several months, the district said.

She described herself as a student-centered leader and said her goal was being transparent and collaborative, according to the district.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period after a school board names a lone finalist in the superintendent position before a contract can be signed.