Community invited to public safety event planned for June 25 in Fort Worth

The community is invited to participate in a panel discussion in Fort Worth on Tuesday, June 25, to discuss public safety concerns.

The Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP and the Fort Worth Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity are hosting the event.

Organizers say it will be a safe space to discuss community safety issues and work toward solutions. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Potters House Fort Worth.

The event is free. Those interested in attending can RSVP here.