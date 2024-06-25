Fort Worth

Community invited to public safety event planned for June 25 in Fort Worth

By Brittney Johnson

The community is invited to participate in a panel discussion in Fort Worth on Tuesday, June 25, to discuss public safety concerns.

The Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP and the Fort Worth Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity are hosting the event.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Organizers say it will be a safe space to discuss community safety issues and work toward solutions. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Potters House Fort Worth.

The event is free. Those interested in attending can RSVP here.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us