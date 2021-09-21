Community Holds Vigil for Prosper Cheerleader After Severe Spinal Cord Injury

Hundreds gathered in prayer outside of Medical City Plano Tuesday night asking for healing for 16-year-old Makayla Noble.
The Prosper teen, who cheers for both Prosper High School and competitively with Cheer Athletics, had a tumbling accident Monday that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury.
On social media, her mother shared that she’d undergone one surgery. She then updated friends, telling them doctors decided to forgo a second one due to the severity of her injuries.
As friends, classmates, teammates and church family joined together Tuesday, they prayed for a miracle.
“Even last night, before going into surgery, she told her mom, ‘Don’t worry. God has a plan for me.’ And just hearing those words from her makes me have so much faith about how big my God is, and I know he’s going to deliver in this situation,” friend Evelyn Grace Pecory said.
Noble’s father said Tuesday night that she remains in good spirits. But there’s no doubt she faces a long road ahead.