Community Gathers to Remember Abounding Prosperity Founder, CEO

Friends, loved ones and city leaders gathered in south Dallas Saturday night at a balloon release held in memory of Kirk Myers Hill, a community leader being remembered for his work within the LGBTQ+ community.

"It goes without saying that we have truly suffered a great loss,” said Tamara Stephney to those gathered.

Stephney worked under Myers-Hill for 12 years at Abounding Prosperity, the nonprofit he started to address health disparities among Black men in Dallas County and to educate the community about HIV and AIDS.

"I'm remembering who he was. I'm remembering all of his accomplishments, all of the great things he accomplished. All of his dreams and visions,” she said.

Stephney will now step into the role of CEO after Myers-Hill was found unresponsive in his office Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the case as an unexplained death.

Amid grief, Stephney assured those present that Abounding Prosperity's work continues.

"We're shaken but we're not broken,” said Stephney.

A visitation for Myers-Hill will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Hall of State at Fair Park, followed by a funeral Friday at the Cathedral of Hope.