Community fridge helping fight food disparity stolen in Fort Worth

Free food and an entire refrigerator were stolen last week, according to Funky Town Fridge. The Fort Worth-based organization operates several refrigerators across the city that are available 24/7 for those in need.

Volunteers are asking for the public's help to track down the person or group that stole the fridge from its Stop 6 location at 3400 Village Creek Road.

The community fridge, according to Funky Town Fridge, helps feed hundreds in the community.

"You don't have to show your I.D. or anything like that. You just come open a fridge and take what you need, and donate what you have," Jhamal Huckaby said.

Huckaby helps run Tabor Farms in Southeast Fort Worth, which up until a few days ago housed a Funky Town Fridge.

"It had zucchini, squash and bell peppers, plenty of water. I even had some popsicles in there for kids that might be walking in the neighborhood and maybe want to eat something cool," Huckaby said.

Huckaby said he worked late Thursday night.

According to the organization, a police report was filed after Huckaby discovered a nearly empty shed on the morning of July 7.

"I left at 11:30, and I came back the next day and the fridge was gone. So, between I say midnight and 6 a.m. the fridge was gone," Huckaby said.

Since Friday, community members like Smooth June, have struggled to easily access the fresh food they need.

"My feelings are really hurt," June said. "The fact that we cannot provide for our community as of right now is just very hurtful."

For volunteers and neighbors, the community fridge is more than just an appliance as it helps fight food insecurity in the area.

"We're not in a food desert, but it is a food swamp. A food swamp is where we have nothing but fast food and maybe one grocery store," Huckaby said. "I want our fridge to be returned."

Huckaby hopes the suspect or those with information hear his plea.

Just bring our fridge back, man," Huckaby said. "I understand you might think money, but you are being very very selfish by taking away from myself and the whole community."

As of Monday afternoon, volunteers have offered to donate a new fridge however, the organization needs some help moving it into place.