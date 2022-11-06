Community Flu Drive Helps Educate, Protect Dallas Residents

North Texans rolled up their sleeves Sunday for a community flu drive - and it comes just in time for flu season.

Flu season is already off to a fast start.

Doctors say a community health needs assessment revealed a big need in this area.

“This neighborhood specifically, this zip code, 75217, has some of the highest flu mortality rates in the county. That’s a lot of preventative deaths that we could avoid if we were to help people get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anisha Ganguly, who was at the flu drive.

According to the assessment, influenza and pneumonia mortality rates in the area are 2.3 times higher than in other places in Dallas County.

Kim Pate said her son got his shot at the event at Cristo Rey.

“My son goes to this school. That’s an extra benefit because Cristo Rey always makes sure they do COVID-19 and flu shots, so that’s a good thing,” said Pate.

Other health services were also offered, to promote health education and safety - as flu cases begin to ramp up across the country.