Flu Season

Community Flu Drive Helps Educate, Protect Dallas Residents

The flu drive was a collaboration between Parkland Health and Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep 

By Yona Gavino

North Texans rolled up their sleeves Sunday for a community flu drive - and it comes just in time for flu season. 

Flu season is already off to a fast start. 

Doctors say a community health needs assessment revealed a big need in this area. 

“This neighborhood specifically, this zip code, 75217, has some of the highest flu mortality rates in the county. That’s a lot of preventative deaths that we could avoid if we were to help people get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anisha Ganguly, who was at the flu drive.  

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the assessment, influenza and pneumonia mortality rates in the area are 2.3 times higher than in other places in Dallas County. 

Kim Pate said her son got his shot at the event at Cristo Rey. 

“My son goes to this school. That’s an extra benefit because Cristo Rey always makes sure they do COVID-19 and flu shots, so that’s a good thing,” said Pate. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 11 hours ago

It's a Boy! Fort Worth Officer Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Side of Road

north texas food bank Nov 5

North Texas Food Bank Hosting Holiday Food Distributions in November

Other health services were also offered, to promote health education and safety - as flu cases begin to ramp up across the country.  

This article tagged under:

Flu Seasonparkland health
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us