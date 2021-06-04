Community Assists in Search for Wylie Mom Now Missing Three Weeks

It’s been 23 days since Faiza Fahad voluntarily walked out the door of her Wylie home. And still, there are few clues about why she left or where she is.

Wylie Police said it was around 9:10 a.m. on May 12 when she was seen on doorbell video leaving her home in the 2100 block of Central Park Drive.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She later was caught on surveillance video walking past a 7-Eleven convenience store about two miles away on Highway 78 and Woodbridge Parkway, on which she continued walking south.

Now, they’re asking homeowners and businesses to check cameras, hoping someone can provide another piece to the puzzle about where Fahad went from there.

According to police, Fahad was new to Wylie and knew no one outside of her home.

Family in Pakistan said she’d recently moved to the United States with a husband she’s since divorced.

Fahad is the mother of a 4-month-old baby girl.

Her brother told NBC 5 the family had spoken with Fahad the night before her disappearance and she’d seemed in a good place.

Police have confirmed, her phone was left behind when she disappeared.

With family unable to aid in the search, strangers have volunteered their time to help.

“We hung up a bunch of these neon fliers throughout Woodbridge to get everybody's attention,” said Devon Nalley.

Nalley is one of a handful of people who’ve stayed in touch with Fahad’s family, distributed fliers and sent postcards encouraging people to check their cameras.

"I just can't imagine being her parents or her siblings, and there's nothing you can do. You're halfway around the world. I think she's their youngest daughter and she's missing in a country she was new to and a city she was new to, I think it's just heartbreaking,” said Nalley.

Saturday, they’re inviting the community out to help extend the search by distributing fliers into Garland and Rowlett. They’ll be meeting in the Sachse High School parking lot at 11 a.m. Click here to sign up to volunteer.

Fahad was last seen wearing light blue pants, a light blue floral top and a pink and blue scarf. She’s 5’2”, 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Fahad’s whereabouts is asked to call Wylie Police at 972-442-8171.