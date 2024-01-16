Fort Worth

Communities face water main breaks in Fort Worth as city warns of more to come following severe cold

Officials told NBC5 that because pipes can split in a delayed reaction after prolonged bouts of freezing temperatures, the coming days could bring more water main breaks

By Keenan Willard

The city of Fort Worth responded to at least 24 water main breaks on Tuesday in the wake of the extreme cold that gripped the DFW area.

Water officials say the next few days should bring even more main breaks, as pipes split in a delayed reaction from continuous freezing conditions.

One such instance was a water main that broke on Manhattan Street in Fort Worth, turning the surrounding stretch of road into an icy mess – and shutting off the water to several homes on the block.

“We have a bunch of elderly people on this street, and they panic when stuff like that happens,” said Doretha Brewer.

Neighbors told NBC5 the water wasn’t turned back on for everyone until 1 PM, more than 12 hours after the break.

“I feel sorry for them,” Brewer said. “Have to use the restroom, you can’t flush the toilet or anything.”

It was one of at least two dozen across Fort Worth on Tuesday.

City water officials said when the air temperature stays below freezing for an extended time, the water gets cold enough to cause cracks in the pipes, even after the temperature outside starts rising again.

“We could be in for another couple of days of seeing an increase in main breaks,” said Mary Gugliuzza, the media relations coordinator for Fort Worth Water.

The city told NBC5 that anyone who gets their water turned back on after a break should run it for a short period to flush the system.

They’re asking people to be on notice for potentially icy roads, and days of roadwork that will be necessary to fix those breaks.

“It’s really for the public safety as well as others that we try and make people aware,” said Gugliuzza.

The city told NBC5 the most water main breaks they’ve seen in recent memory came during the February 2021 freeze, when over 100 breaks were active on some days.

