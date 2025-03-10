‘Make sure you're not getting scammed,' says commercial roofer as Ellis County property owners cleanup from deadly storm

It's been two days since deadly severe weather killed a man, injured his family and caused widespread damage across Ellis County on Saturday.

Monday morning in Ennis, Waxahachie, Maypearl and other surrounding cities, many contractors were out assessing the destruction and helping repair properties.

"It tore this whole area up, the hail damage, wind damage, a lot of water intrusion, a lot of damage," said Anthony Brooks with EDP Roofing which is based in the area.

Brooks and his business partner Jeffrey Prowell, who owns the company, spent the day working on a commercial building that had extensive damage to the roof which fell partially onto an electrical line, which has since been turned off.

"We’ve got to clean up all this stuff hanging off the roof, strip it down and put in new installation in and dry it back in for them before they can get power so the businesses can have power," explained Brooks. "We’re just fixing the part that blew off and keeping the water from getting inside today, and then the insurance will make a claim on it, then we’ll proceed from there."

The two men explained that people should not pay upfront before insurance gets involved.

"With a storm of this magnitude, you’re going to have a lot of people coming out form all different areas out of town. Make sure they’re fully insured and go to their websites," explained Prowell. "Ask for references and make sure you’re not going to get scammed and make sure you’re not going to give money upfront. Work off your insurance."

According to the Texas Department of Insurance, people from out of town may be the first to arrive at someone's front door after a disaster.

TDI suggests the following to avoid getting scammed.

Get more than one bid

Watch what you sign

Beware of misleading language

Don't pay upfront

Skip offers to waive your deductible

"Work with your insurance hand-in-hand to make sure you get every single thing paid for on the property. Fencing, panning, windows, not just the roof, or certain other things, try to get it all paid for and do a little bit of homework," suggested Prowell. "Because they’ll [scammers] sweet talk you pretty good.”