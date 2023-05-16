COMING UP: Survivor of Allen Mass Shooting Speaks for First Time From Hospital

Tuesday afternoon Irvin Walker, a survivor of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, will talk about his recovery and experience. Live video of the event will appear in the player above shortly before 1 p.m.

Eight people were killed, including three children, and seven others were injured when a gunman opened fire on innocent shoppers and employees at the busy outdoor shopping center on May 6.

Walker, who is from Lewisville and is the father of an adult daughter, had just dropped off a friend at a store at the mall when he encountered a barrage of gunfire.

Dashcam video for another car showed the moment when the gunman parked his car in the middle of the parking lot and started walking toward the mall. Walker happened to be driving by when he was shot three times.

He was taken to Medical City McKinney where he underwent a couple of surgeries to address his injuries. Last week his daughter spoke about her father's condition and the long journey ahead.

On Tuesday afternoon, Walker and his attorney, Daryl K. Washington are expected to give remarks about what happened that day and his recovery.

Hospital staff will also share their experience in treating patients who were brought there from the Allen Premium Outlets. The hospital system said four patients, including Walker, remain in their care.