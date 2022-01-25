Coming Up: Lake Worth to Discuss Use of Force Lawsuit, 2021 Fatal Shooting of Teenager

Lake Worth Chief of Police J.T. Manoushagian is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the lawsuit filed against a former officer on Monday claiming excessive force as well as an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that killed a teenager in September 2021.

Both cases are summarized below.

MAN SUES FORMER OFFICER, CLAIMS EXCESSIVE FORCE

A motorcycle rider who tried to outrun a traffic stop in Lake Worth in November 2020 filed a lawsuit Monday claiming the officer used excessive force after he was struck and injured while attempting to escape on foot.

The department, meanwhile, says the collision was an accident and that the officer wasn't trying to hit the rider and that the vehicle was having trouble stopping on wet grass.

The officer was disciplined and later resigned in December 2021 after returning to duty in the spring.

A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing in the case.

The rider is suing the officer directly, not the department. He has requested a jury trial and is asking for unspecified punitive damages.

TEEN FATALLY SHOT BY OFFICER

The criminal investigation into the shooting death of 18-year-old Estevan Ramirez by a former Lake Worth Officer in September was completed in December 2021.

Ramirez was shot and later died at a hospital after being involved in a police chase with two other individuals on Sept. 3.

During the chase, officers received a call from White Settlement authorities that the vehicle had been involved in past drive-by shootings and there was reason to believe occupants were considered armed and dangerous, according to Lake Worth Chief of Police J.T. Manoushagian.

Police said when the chase ended, three people got out of the vehicle and tried to escape on foot.

Manoushagian told NBC 5 that one of the three people pointed a weapon at one of the officers who cried out "gun, gun, gun!". The officer fired his weapon, Manoushagian said.

The officer who fired his weapon hitting Ramirez resigned from the Lake Worth Police Department on Dec. 1.