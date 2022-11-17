The Grand Prairie Police Department says an arrest has been made in the chase that led to the line-of-duty death of police officer Brandon Tsai.

Tsai died late Monday night after crashing during a pursuit with a driver who had a fake paper license tag.

Grand Prairie Chief of Police Daniel Scesney said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman has been arrested and is facing at least two charges related to the chase that killed Tsai. Hoffman is facing a charge of evading arrest and detention causing death, a second-degree felony and a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He is being held on bonds totaling $275,000.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office is examining the case to determine if enhanced charges are

appropriate.

It's not clear if Hoffman has obtained an attorney.

"Capturing Hoffman was a very intensive and collaborative effort that included every bureau of the GPPD, as

well as the Dallas Police, the Dallas Fusion Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, as well as others in a

variety of capacities," Scesney said.

Scesney added that Hoffman was also booked on eight additional warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie.

Police said Tsai tried to stop the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu when he failed to yield, but that the driver instead tried to speed away. Tsai called for backup and the pursuit continued for several miles.

Tsai and a backup officer were following the Malibu when the driver took a sudden turn. The backup officer, who was positioned between Tsai and the Malibu, was hit from behind when he slowed down to make the turn. Scesney said the collision forced Tsai's cruiser onto its side and he crashed into a traffic pole.

The driver of the Malibu escaped after the crash and police had little more than a general description of the vehicle adding that it had black steel rims, some cosmetic damage and a rectangular object or reflector on the right rear passenger side.

NBC 5 Investigates learned from law enforcement sources that the Malibu's paper tag was first issued by the DMV this past spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times.

Scesney said Tsai's funeral arrangements are being made and that details will be shared at a later time. The public is invited to attend a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. on Friday night at the department's Public Safety Building at 1525 Arkansas Lane.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the driver who led Tsai and the backup officer on the chase. Tipsters may remain anonymous and can call 972-988-TIPS or share their tips online at gpcrimestoppers.org.

CRASH HIGHLIGHTS DANGERS EXPOSED IN TEXAS' PAPER TAG SYSTEM

For more than a year NBC 5's investigative team has been looking into the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles' paper tag system and how criminals have been able to gain access to it and exploit it for millions of dollars in illicit gains.

NBC 5 Investigates learned from law enforcement sources that the tag's number was first issued by the DMV this past spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times. Click here to read more.

Paper tags can be legitimate, but they can also be entirely counterfeit if they were printed or copied and sold by a criminal abusing the state's temporary tag system.

NBC 5's reporting has exposed how criminals obtained dealer's licenses and used the state's online system to create and print thousands of tags that were then sold on the black market.

TEXAS DMV ANNOUNCES REDESIGN OF TEMP LICENSE TAGS

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced they were overhauling the design of the problematic temporary paper license tags issued by dealers to include enhanced security features aimed to reduce fraud.

The new tags, which the DMV said took several months to design, have a new look and embedded security features that will help police identify fake tags and increase the safety of traffic stops.

The DMV said Thursday that dealers will begin issuing the redesigned temp tags on Dec. 9.

Monday's incident in Grand Prairie was one of two known instances in the state where an officer was hurt or killed pursuing a driver with a fake tag in a 24-hour period. In Lakeway, outside of Austin, police are searching for the driver of a stolen car with a phony tag who struck two police cars Monday night while making an escape.