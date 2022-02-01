Coming Up: Gov. Abbott, State Leaders to Address Winter Strom Preps

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will go into detail on how the state is preparing to respond to winter weather forecast this week. It will be streamed live in the video player above.

The 10:30 a.m. briefing and 11 a.m. news conference from Austin will feature the Republican governor along with representatives from various state agencies, including:

Texas Division of Emergency Management

ERCOT

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

The update comes in the buildup to a winter storm that is expected to bring the coldest temperatures so far this year and a wintery mix of precipitation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It also comes nearly one year after the historic winter storm that left much of the state without electricity. While this week's cold snap is not expected to be a replay of last year, ERCOT last week said electricity demand could near-record levels.

So far there has been no call for conservation and ERCOT’s social media channels are silent on the impending arctic blast.