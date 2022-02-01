winter weather

Coming Up: Gov. Abbott, State Leaders to Address Winter Strom Preps

The 11 a.m. news conference will be streamed live in the video player below

NBC Universal, Inc.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will go into detail on how the state is preparing to respond to winter weather forecast this week. It will be streamed live in the video player above.

The 10:30 a.m. briefing and 11 a.m. news conference from Austin will feature the Republican governor along with representatives from various state agencies, including:

  • Texas Division of Emergency Management
  • ERCOT
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas
  • Railroad Commission of Texas
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Military Department
  • Texas A&M Forest Service
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

The update comes in the buildup to a winter storm that is expected to bring the coldest temperatures so far this year and a wintery mix of precipitation to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It also comes nearly one year after the historic winter storm that left much of the state without electricity. While this week's cold snap is not expected to be a replay of last year, ERCOT last week said electricity demand could near-record levels.

So far there has been no call for conservation and ERCOT’s social media channels are silent on the impending arctic blast.

Preparing for Winter Weather

