Fort Worth Zoo announces ‘groundbreaking births' of endangered gharial crocodiles

The Fort Worth Zoo announced the "groundbreaking births" Thursday of "a historic conservation success" -- the hatching of four critically endangered gharial crocodiles.

The crocodiles, which are characterized by a long, narrow snout, are fish eaters and are native to South Asia.

The zoo currently has four adult gharial crocodiles in their care including one male and three females, all of whom are 42-43 years old. The crocodiles can live 50-60 years and breeding efforts will continue.

The babies, who have not yet been named and are not yet on display, will reach sexual maturity in about 13 years.

The zoo said the births of the crocodiles are the first in the zoo's 114-year history and that it is only the second birth of gharial crocodiles in U.S. history.

"Expect a baby. Maybe a few," the zoo said prior to the announcement, adding "The Fort Worth Zoo is the only institution in the United States to have produced multiple offspring of this critically endangered species. (To date, only one other institution has produced a single offspring in 2016.) Currently, there are just 35 individuals living among nine institutions in North America, and in the wild, it is estimated that only about 200 reproducing adults remain. The Zoo is incredibly proud to announce this groundbreaking conservation success, quadrupling the number of births to ever take place in the U.S."